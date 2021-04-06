DJ Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (INFG LN) Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2021 / 12:52 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 01-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 109.2737 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3606000 CODE: INFG LN ISIN: LU1390062831 =----------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1390062831 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFG LN Sequence No.: 97106 EQS News ID: 1181133 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

