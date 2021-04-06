DJ Lyxor ESG Euro Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor ESG Euro Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CRPX LN) Lyxor ESG Euro Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2021 / 12:53 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor ESG Euro Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 01-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 156.569 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4699000 CODE: CRPX LN ISIN: LU1829219127 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829219127 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRPX LN Sequence No.: 97084 EQS News ID: 1181111 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

