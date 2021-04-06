DJ Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist (COUK LN) Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2021 / 12:54 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 01-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 152.4285 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 503501 CODE: COUK LN ISIN: LU1407891602 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407891602 Category Code: NAV TIDM: COUK LN Sequence No.: 97079 EQS News ID: 1181106 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

