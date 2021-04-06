DJ Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (BNKE LN) Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2021 / 12:54 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 01-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 83.4417 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 12379994 CODE: BNKE LN ISIN: LU1829219390 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829219390 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BNKE LN Sequence No.: 97071 EQS News ID: 1181098 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

