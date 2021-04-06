

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (SEEL) has signed an agreement with AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) for the co-exclusive use and supply of Aptar Pharma's Bidose Liquid System device for Seelos' intranasal ketamine product candidate, SLS-002, in the investigational development programs for the treatment of suicidality, depression, and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.



Aptar's patented BDS Liquid System has been approved by the FDA and European Medicines Agency for the delivery of other therapeutics.



Raj Mehra, Chairman and CEO of Seelos, said: 'This partnership strengthens the collaboration between Seelos and Aptar, and further protects the SLS-002 franchise.'



