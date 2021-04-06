DJ Lyxor Green Bond ESG Screened (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Green Bond ESG Screened (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (XCO2 LN) Lyxor Green Bond ESG Screened (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2021 / 12:54 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Green Bond ESG Screened (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 01-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 20.1247 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1274900 CODE: XCO2 LN ISIN: LU1981859819 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1981859819 Category Code: NAV TIDM: XCO2 LN Sequence No.: 97065 EQS News ID: 1181092 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

