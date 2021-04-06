DJ Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc (SP5C LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2021 / 13:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 05-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 234.1113 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5817246 CODE: SP5C LN ISIN: LU1135865084 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1135865084 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SP5C LN Sequence No.: 97208 EQS News ID: 1181240 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

