Digital Development Partners, Inc.: Digital Development Partners Engages Milestone Management Services

Digital Development Partners Engages Milestone Management Services

FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2021 / Digital Development Partners, Inc. (OTC PINK:DGDM) ("DGDM" or the "Company"), announced today that has finalized a three-month agreement to engage Milestone Management Services to lead their Corporate Communications and Investor Awareness program.

"DGDM continues to make significant progress with the growth of their intellectual property portfolio with their innovative plant based MiteXstream biopesticide technology approved by the EPA. In addition we just saw New York legalize recreational cannabis, which seemingly takes us one step closer to federal legalization in the United States. Federal legalization should significantly increase sales of MiteXstream to farmers and growers," said Jon Olson, CEO, at Milestone Management Services.

Digital Development Partners recently announced that the State of Nevada has approved sales of MiteXstream, the Company's disruptive first-to-market, EPA-certified biopesticide targeted initially at cannabis grows experiencing mold, mildew and spider mite issues. Applications in four other Western states remain pending, with approval expected in approximately 2 to 3 weeks, and applications for the next set of states, including California and New Jersey, are expected to be submitted in the near future.

About Milestone Management Services (MMS)

Milestone provides Micro-Cap and Small-Cap companies with Strategic Advisory, Financial Public Relations, Investor Relations and Media Services. MMS helps companies add and maintain value in the market. Milestone directs efficient and effective conversations that drive business objectives, enhance reputations and build meaningful relationships with entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, along with institutional and high-level retail investors. https://milestonemanagementservices.com/

ABOUT DGDM

DGDM, through its subsidiary, Black Bird Potentials, is the exclusive worldwide manufacturer and distributor for MiteXstreamTM, an EPA-certified plant-based biopesticide effective in the eradication of spider mites, a pest that destroys crops, especially cannabis, hops, coffee and house plants, as well as molds and mildew. DGDM also manufactures and sells, under its Grizzly Creek Naturals brand name, CBD products, including CBD Oils, gummies and pet treats, and CBD-infused personal care products, as well as hand sanitizer gel and spray products. In addition, Black Bird is a licensed grower of industrial hemp under the Montana Hemp Pilot Program. For more information please visit:

Web: https://www.digitaldevelopmentpartners.com/ and

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DGDMCorporate

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipate," or similar expressions. Such forward looking-statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, description of anyone's past success, either financial or strategic, is no guarantee of future success. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above and the company assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Information concerning these and other factors can be found in the company's filings with the SEC, including its Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K, which can be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

