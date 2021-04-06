The solar park is being planned by UAE-based Phanes Group, in Nurata, in the Navoi region. It will sell electricity at a fixed rate over a 25-year period.Dubai-based independent power producer Phanes Group has secured a 25-year power purchase agreement and an investment agreement from Uzbekistan"s government for a 200 MW solar power plant that Phanes is planning to build in Nurata, in the Navoi region. "The project is the result of direct negotiations and is not linked to a specific tender," a Phanes spokesperson told pv magazine. The plant will sell power to the National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan ...

