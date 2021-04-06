DJ Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist (SGQP LN) Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2021 / 13:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 01-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 118.1482 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 708316 CODE: SGQP LN ISIN: LU0832436512 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0832436512 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQP LN Sequence No.: 97259 EQS News ID: 1181292 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 06, 2021 07:01 ET (11:01 GMT)