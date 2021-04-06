Arcimoto Stock Up 1,040% Year-Over-Year & Just Getting StartedOne of the best electric vehicle (EV) stocks out there is Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV). It's tough to say it's overlooked or ignored, but it does get overshadowed by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).Arcimoto had a spectacular year in 2020, with FUV stock soaring approximately 800%. In the opening.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...