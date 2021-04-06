Robert Brenner and Thomas Bock Broaden Roles at K2 Integrity

Bob Brenner takes on additional role of Chief Revenue and Growth Officer; Tom Bock takes on additional role of Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeremy Kroll, CEO of K2 Integrity, today announced appointments broadening the responsibilities of two members of the firm's senior leadership team: Bob Brenner will be taking on the role of Chief Revenue and Growth Officer, in addition to his responsibilities as Global Co-Managing Partner; and Tom Bock will be taking on the role of Chief Operating Officer, in addition to his responsibilities as Global Co-Head Financial Crimes Risk Management.

Mr. Brenner and Mr. Bock will continue their work as advisors to clients on key issues impacting their business. Together, Mr. Bock and Mr. Brenner have worked as a team to lead several large-scale monitorships/independent consultancies on behalf of state, federal, and foreign regulators.

"In any dynamic organization, the ability to identify opportunities for growth often begins with reflections on the role of leadership. Leveraging Bob and Tom's experience and expertise to help guide K2 Integrity's future is part of our firm's own transformation," said Jeremy Kroll, CEO of K2 Integrity. "I believe the future belongs to those organizations that can move and change rapidly and strategically, innovate at a relentless pace, identify opportunities to leverage technology, and create differentiation and value for their customers. I can think of no two better people suited to help K2 Integrity continue on that path."

Mr. Brenner joined K2 Integrity in 2015. A former prosecutor with over 25 years of experience advising government and private-sector clients as a monitor, investigator, and consultant, his expertise encompasses compliance and integrity issues; cross-border investigations; and corruption, anti-money laundering (AML), bribery, fraud, and risk matters. Learn more about Mr. Brenner.

Mr. Bock joined K2 Integrity in 2012 and helped build the firm's financial crimes risk management practice. He has over 25 years of global experience assisting clients with complex AML, sanctions, transaction monitoring, regulatory compliance, fraud investigations, and risk management matters. Learn more about Mr. Bock.

"K2 Integrity is anchored with world class practitioners many that originated the corporate investigations industry, those who framed financial crimes laws and regulations, and by those who have guided clients through exceedingly complex matters," Jeremy Kroll continued. "By leveraging the strength of our history, each day our experts provide clients with a unique advantage as we look to the future together."

To learn more about K2 Integrity, please visit the firm's website.

About K2 Integrity

K2 Integrity is the preeminent risk, compliance, investigations, and monitoring firm-built by industry leaders, driven by interdisciplinary teams, and supported by cutting-edge technology to safeguard our clients' operations, reputations, and economic security. K2 Integrity represents the merger of K2 Intelligence, an industry-leading investigative, compliance, and cyber defense services firm founded in 2009 by Jeremy M. Kroll and Jules B. Kroll, the originator of the modern corporate investigations industry, and Financial Integrity Network (FIN), a premier strategic advisory firm founded by Juan Zarate and Chip Poncy dedicated to helping clients achieve their financial integrity goals.

K2 Integrity leverages unmatched multidisciplinary experience to develop cutting-edge solutions, stimulate business opportunities, and shape global economic security in a complex world. Whether it's protecting clients' assets or navigating the complex financial regulatory landscape to help clients identify, manage, and mitigate risk, K2 Integrity is an advisor trusted to meet and exceed clients' goals in a rapidly changing world. To learn more about how K2 Integrity is revolutionizing the management of risk, visit our website, www.k2integrity.com, or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

