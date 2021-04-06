

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kohl's (KSS) announced the opening of its sixth e-commerce fulfillment center in Etna, Ohio. The 1.2 million square-foot facility is the company's largest fulfillment center and will be dedicated to processing, filling and shipping Kohls.com orders. The company noted that its Etna, Ohio facility is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, making it three times more productive than Kohl's traditional e-commerce fulfillment centers.



Kohl's said, with the opening of the new e-commerce fulfillment center, the company will bring more than 400 new jobs to the Columbus-area over the next few months and plans to add thousands of seasonal positions in the back half of the year.



