

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dr Michael Osterholm, director for the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, said the highly contagious Covid-19 variant first identified in the UK has now been reported in every U.S. state.



'America appears to be done with the pandemic. The virus is not done with us,' he told reporters.



76594 new coronavirus cases were reported in the United States on Monday, taking the national total to 30785415. This is higher than the 7-day average of 64851.



530 new deaths were reported in the country on the same day, which is lower than the weekly average of 794. With this, the COVID death toll in the U.S. increased to 555615.



New York led in both COVID metrics - 6717 new cases and 71 deaths.



CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said cases are increasing nationally, and that these increases are partly due to more highly transmissible variants.



CDC's most recent data show the seven-day average of new cases is about 64,000 per day. This is approximately 7 percent more compared to the prior seven-day period.



'Importantly, we are now entering our fourth week of increased trends and cases,' Dr. Walensky saidf at a White House news conference.



Hospital admissions have also increased. The most recent seven-day trend average is about 4,970 admissions per day.



Deaths have decreased to an average of approximately 800 per day.



White House Senior Advisor for COVID Response Andy Slavitt said that an average of 3.1 million vaccine shots are being administered to people in the U.S. every day.



Over the weekend, there were more than 4 million recorded vaccinations in a single day for the first time.



Nearly one in three Americans and over 40 percent of adults have at least one shot, and nearly one in four adults are fully vaccinated. More than fifty-five percent of seniors are fully vaccinated.



Till Monday, more than 106 million people have received at least one dose, and more than 61.4 million, or 18.5 percent, are fully vaccinated, Slavitt told reporters.



