Home care in the UK has performed exceptionally well, benefiting from the hygiene-centric lifestyles adopted by British consumers as a response to the situation in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the lives of UK consumers, with home seclusion and lockdowns throughout 2020 driving consumers to spend more time at home. With the apparent health threat and more time spent at home, consequently, this changed the areas in which consumers prioritise expenditure.
The market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- COVID-19 impact on home care
- COVID-19 country impact
- Company response
- Retailing shift
- What next for home care?
KEY DATA FINDINGS LAUNDRY CARE
2020 IMPACT
- Stockpiling ahead of lockdown has modest positive impact on laundry care sales in 2020
- Hygiene concerns and staycation habits contributed to stable performance of some laundry care categories
- Average unit price increased as retailers limited promotions for a significant part of 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Value growth of laundry care products is expected to slow down with increasing competition between retailers and economic uncertainty
- Convenience of concentrated liquid and liquid tablet detergents will drive healthy growth of laundry care
- Health-conscious and time-strapped consumers will drive growth within specific laundry care subcategories
KEY DATA FINDINGS DISHWASHING
2020 IMPACT
- Home working arrangements and staycations boost dishwashing sales in 2020
- Stockpiling contributes to surge in demand
- Private label gaining in popularity among UK consumers
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Price-conscious consumers will put pressure on average unit price
- Flexible working arrangements likely to fuel an uptake of dishwashing products in the UK, with automatic dishwashing tablets leading the race in formats
- Brands with ecological credentials are likely to continue gaining share
KEY DATA FINDINGS SURFACE CARE
2020 IMPACT
- Virus threat, panic buying and stockpiling lead to unprecedented growth of surface care products
- Trusted brands and products with harsher claims have seen highest surge in demand
- More cooking at home contributes to sales of products seeing limited growth in previous years
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Hygiene-consciousness is expected to drive a general uptake of surface care in the UK
- Health and hygiene concerns are likely to translate into blurrier lines between eco and efficacy claims
- Convenience is unlikely to lose its appeal in surface care
KEY DATA FINDINGS BLEACH
2020 IMPACT
- Renaissance for bleach in the UK in 2020
- Domestos gains further share within bleach
- Unilever launches a campaign on safe bleach cleaning in the UK
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Long-term health concerns helping sales
- Growing competition from surface care products is expected
- Domestos likely to remain dominant brand but pressure on price expected over the forecast period
KEY DATA FINDINGS TOILET CARE
2020 IMPACT
- Home seclusion and focus on hygiene at home fuels growth within toilet care
- Surge in demand around first UK lockdown impacts average selling price of toilet care products
- Toilet care products very well positioned given consumer sentiment in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
- In-cistern devices and rim blocks are expected to record the highest value CAGRs over the forecast period
- Odour neutralising will maintain importance for consumers over forecast period
- Eco-friendly products are expanding, but eco-credentials are not yet mainstream in toilet care
KEY DATA FINDINGS POLISH
2020 IMPACT
- Polishes saw a decrease in demand as they are not viewed as essential products
- Shoe polish contributes to the decrease in sales in 2020
- Reckitt Benckiser and SC Johnson remained leaders in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Polishes likely to see negative sales growth due to their non-essential nature
- Sales of shoe polish are expected to be hindered by flexible working arrangements
- Manufacturers expected to invest in other home care categories over forecast period
KEY DATA FINDINGS AIR CARE
2020 IMPACT
- Air care sees favourable sales in 2020, especially formats with decorative function
- Demand for air care outperformed by other home care categories in 2020
- Top five brands maintain share within air care, but private label saw positive growth
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Air care expected to see healthy growth, but slower compared to recent years
- Desire for clean and natural in-home environment likely to put increased pressure on air care products
- Growing competition from other categories likely to create challenge for air care
