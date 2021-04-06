The "Home Care in the United Kingdom" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Home care in the UK has performed exceptionally well, benefiting from the hygiene-centric lifestyles adopted by British consumers as a response to the situation in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the lives of UK consumers, with home seclusion and lockdowns throughout 2020 driving consumers to spend more time at home. With the apparent health threat and more time spent at home, consequently, this changed the areas in which consumers prioritise expenditure.

KEY DATA FINDINGS LAUNDRY CARE

2020 IMPACT

Stockpiling ahead of lockdown has modest positive impact on laundry care sales in 2020

Hygiene concerns and staycation habits contributed to stable performance of some laundry care categories

Average unit price increased as retailers limited promotions for a significant part of 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Value growth of laundry care products is expected to slow down with increasing competition between retailers and economic uncertainty

Convenience of concentrated liquid and liquid tablet detergents will drive healthy growth of laundry care

Health-conscious and time-strapped consumers will drive growth within specific laundry care subcategories

KEY DATA FINDINGS DISHWASHING

2020 IMPACT

Home working arrangements and staycations boost dishwashing sales in 2020

Stockpiling contributes to surge in demand

Private label gaining in popularity among UK consumers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Price-conscious consumers will put pressure on average unit price

Flexible working arrangements likely to fuel an uptake of dishwashing products in the UK, with automatic dishwashing tablets leading the race in formats

Brands with ecological credentials are likely to continue gaining share

KEY DATA FINDINGS SURFACE CARE

2020 IMPACT

Virus threat, panic buying and stockpiling lead to unprecedented growth of surface care products

Trusted brands and products with harsher claims have seen highest surge in demand

More cooking at home contributes to sales of products seeing limited growth in previous years

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Hygiene-consciousness is expected to drive a general uptake of surface care in the UK

Health and hygiene concerns are likely to translate into blurrier lines between eco and efficacy claims

Convenience is unlikely to lose its appeal in surface care

KEY DATA FINDINGS BLEACH

2020 IMPACT

Renaissance for bleach in the UK in 2020

Domestos gains further share within bleach

Unilever launches a campaign on safe bleach cleaning in the UK

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Long-term health concerns helping sales

Growing competition from surface care products is expected

Domestos likely to remain dominant brand but pressure on price expected over the forecast period

KEY DATA FINDINGS TOILET CARE

2020 IMPACT

Home seclusion and focus on hygiene at home fuels growth within toilet care

Surge in demand around first UK lockdown impacts average selling price of toilet care products

Toilet care products very well positioned given consumer sentiment in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

In-cistern devices and rim blocks are expected to record the highest value CAGRs over the forecast period

Odour neutralising will maintain importance for consumers over forecast period

Eco-friendly products are expanding, but eco-credentials are not yet mainstream in toilet care

KEY DATA FINDINGS POLISH

2020 IMPACT

Polishes saw a decrease in demand as they are not viewed as essential products

Shoe polish contributes to the decrease in sales in 2020

Reckitt Benckiser and SC Johnson remained leaders in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Polishes likely to see negative sales growth due to their non-essential nature

Sales of shoe polish are expected to be hindered by flexible working arrangements

Manufacturers expected to invest in other home care categories over forecast period

KEY DATA FINDINGS AIR CARE

2020 IMPACT

Air care sees favourable sales in 2020, especially formats with decorative function

Demand for air care outperformed by other home care categories in 2020

Top five brands maintain share within air care, but private label saw positive growth

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Air care expected to see healthy growth, but slower compared to recent years

Desire for clean and natural in-home environment likely to put increased pressure on air care products

Growing competition from other categories likely to create challenge for air care

