

PENFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Paychex Inc. (PAYX) announced a profit for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $350.5 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $354.5 million, or $0.98 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Paychex Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $348.8 million or $0.96 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.6% to $1.11 billion from $1.14 billion last year.



Paychex Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $348.8 Mln. vs. $351.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.96 vs. $0.97 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.92 -Revenue (Q3): $1.11 Bln vs. $1.14 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

