

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - It's National Caramel Day on Monday and McDonald's has announced the upcoming introduction of their new Caramel Brownie McFlurry as part of its bid to recognize this important occasion. The fan-favorite will hit menus across the U.S. for a limited time from May 3 at participating restaurants while supplies last.



The new Caramel Brownie McFlurry features McDonald's cool and creamy vanilla soft serve made with real dairy, with fudgy brownie pieces and sweet, gooey caramel topping blended throughout.



McDonald's said the flavors in the new Caramel Brownie McFlurry are inspired by that first-warm-day-of-the-year feeling as it debuts just in time for warmer weather.



Though the Caramel Brownie McFlurry made its original debut in 2017 in Canada, the birthplace of the McFlurry, this is the first time it will be available at restaurants throughout the U.S.



As such, McFlurry was created in 1995 by a local McDonald's Owner and Operator, Ron McLellan, in Bathurst, Canada. McFlurry has been a hit with customers for over 25 years in more than 100 countries.



Caramel lovers celebrate their favorite treat on National Caramel Day each year on April 5. The caramel, a versatile confection, adds delicious, creamy flavor to desserts, pastries, and candies. Bakers and pastry chefs use caramel to make a variety of desserts either as a featured ingredient, flavoring, or topping.



Caramels are made by adding milk and fat to a sugary syrup that has been heated and continuously stirred until it reaches a light brown color. It was discovered around the year 1850s.



