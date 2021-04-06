SOTIO to Present Preclinical Results Describing SOT102 as Treatment of Solid Tumors at the American Association of Cancer Research Annual Meeting

PRAGUE, Czech Republic, April 06, 2021, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company owned by PPF Group, today announced the presentation of a virtual poster at the 2021 American Association of Cancer Research Annual Meeting. The presentation focuses on preclinical data describing SOT102 which is intended for the treatment of CLDN18.2-expressing solid tumors.



SOT102 (earlier SO-N102) is a CLDN18.2 targeting antibody-drug conjugate based on a novel proprietary, highly-specific monoclonal antibody conjugated to a potent cytotoxic drug molecule exhibiting strong anti-tumor activity. SOT102 was studied in models of various CLDN18.2-positive solid tumors, mainly of gastric and pancreatic origin.

Poster Presentation details:

Title: SOT102, a novel CLDN18.2-targeting antibody-drug conjugate with strong anti-tumor effect in various solid tumors expressing low target levels

Poster Number: 1204

Session: PO.ET01.05 - New Targets

Presenting Author: Lenka Kyrych Sadilkova, Ph.D.

Date/ Time: Saturday, April 10, 2021 from 8:30 AM - 11:59 PM EST

Conference Registration Link:https://myaacr.aacr.org/LiveEventsList?ac__id=a4j1I000000Yd1r

A copy of the presentation materials can be accessed on the SOTIO website once the presentation concludes.

About SOTIO

SOTIO is shaping the future of cancer immunotherapies by translating compelling science into patient benefit. SOTIO's robust clinical pipeline includes a differentiated superagonist of the attractive immuno-oncology target IL-15, a platform to streamline personalized active immune cell therapies, CAR T platform and a new generation of potent and stable antibody-drug conjugates.

