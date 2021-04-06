Waylay's customers can now benefit from IoT enabled digital twin functionality in field service support

Waylay today announced it has launched its Waylay Digital Twin application on Salesforce AppExchange, providing visibility on data and performance of connected assets and empowering customers to ride the wave of digital transformation and servitization.

Waylay Digital Twin is a SaaS application for Salesforce business users that bridges between the IoT/OT world and Salesforce. Under the hood, it leverages the ultra-scalable and performant Waylay PaaS automation and analytics technology.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, Waylay Digital Twin is currently available on AppExchange at: https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3u00000OMaXKEA1

Waylay Digital Twin

The Waylay Digital Twin app enhances IoT asset monitoring and analytics. The app creates digital twins that bind Salesforce assets to physical assets and analyzes real-time IoT data streams. The native and intuitive no-code interface brings the power of IoT to users. Waylay Digital Twin is compatible with both AWS and AZURE based IoT solutions.

Waylay Digital Twin creates visibility on live asset conditions and allows triggering business processes through configurable Salesforce flows. The app enables new value-added use cases such as asset usage and resource depletion monitoring to trigger sales opportunities, asset uptime monitoring and SLA validation, conditional maintenance plans, alarm escalation for efficient crew dispatching, and call center agent initiated asset telemetry diagnosis. These benefits accrue to both Salesforce admins as well as to the teams that can boost productivity from immediate IoT visibility such as field technicians, call center agents, and domain experts.

Piet Vandaele, President Strategic Partnerships at Waylay, said "Waylay Digital Twin empowers users to gain real-time visibility and status information on assets from within Salesforce. This creates efficiency gains and unlocks new use cases such as condition-based and predictive maintenance, improved first-time repair, spare part upsell, and servitization of business models. In short, Waylay Digital Twin puts business users in the driving seat of their IoT data journey."

Please visit https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3u00000OMaXKEA1 and www.waylay.io/digitaltwin/ for more info and a demo.

About Waylay

Waylay is an Enterprise Automation Everywhere OT-IT Convergence leader. The company has three business offerings, Waylay Enterprise, Waylay IO and Waylay Digital Twin. Our Waylay Digital Twin is targeted at the IoT automation and analytics platform market where Waylay has been successfully deployed as the data orchestration solution that enables enterprise customers to develop automation applications using IoT/OT, IT, and cloud data in the most flexible way imaginable.

Waylay Digital Twin brings new IoT insights to Salesforce and allows Salesforce users to capture business value from real-time asset monitoring. Waylay Digital Twin creates huge efficiency gains and unlocks an abundance of new asset management use cases. Everyone wins with Waylay.

