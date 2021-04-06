DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV)
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)
06-Apr-2021

Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 01/04/2021) of GBP59.44m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 01/04/2021) of GBP42.96m

The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 01/04/2021 was:

Number of shares in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited 206.06p 20,850,000
current period revenue*
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period 206.06p
revenue*
Ordinary share price 210.00p
Premium / (Discount) to NAV 1.91%
Ordinary shares have an undated life

ZDP share 113.66p 114
ZDP share price 114.00p
Premium to NAV 0.30%
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025

*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 01/04/ 2021

ISIN: GB0006615826

