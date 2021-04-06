DJ AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B (RS2U) AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2021 / 15:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B DEALING DATE: 05/04/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 322.1778 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 254434 CODE: RS2U =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681038839 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RS2U Sequence No.: 97339 EQS News ID: 1181415 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 06, 2021 09:17 ET (13:17 GMT)