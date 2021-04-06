Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.04.2021
Countdown zur Kommerzialisierung? Revolutionärer Forschungsdurchbruch in Reichweite?
WKN: A2QAH7 ISIN: US7501021056 Ticker-Symbol:  
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.04.2021 | 17:17
Rackspace Technology, Inc.: Rackspace Technology Announces New Virtual Roundtable: What Your Cloud Strategy May Be Overlooking

SAN ANTONIO, April 06, 2021on April 12th at 10:00 am CT.

Join guest speaker Forrester's Bill Martorelli, as he busts cloud myths and explores the future of cloud computing in this keynote presentation, covering:

  • Deciding on which cloud technology you use is more of an 'and' conversation than an 'or' one.
  • Whether they realize it or not (many don't), most companies are already in a hybrid or multicloud environment.
  • How private cloud supports many cutting-edge cloud technologies, including serverless and containers.
  • Why companies moving to the cloud must focus on the whole cloud. That means finding the right cloud for the right workload.

Following the keynote, Martorelli will be joined by an expert panel for a discussion on the topics raised and private cloud's role in the future of cloud computing.

Moderator:

  • Jeff DeVerter, Chief Technology Evangelist, Rackspace Technology

Panelists:

  • Bill Martorelli - Principal Analyst, Forrester
  • Dan Lieberman - Senior Global Solutions Director, Dell Technologies
  • Eric Miller - VP, Private Cloud, Rackspace Technology
  • Taylor Bird - VP, Technical Strategy, Rackspace Technology

To register for webinar What Your Cloud Strategy May Be Overlooking, please visit: https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/17680/477829

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact
Natalie Silva
Rackspace Technology Corporate Communications
publicrelations@rackspace.com


