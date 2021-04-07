Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd: HIVE Announces Fiscal Year End HODL Coin Assets

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated February 2, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated January 27, 2021. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2021 / HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSX.V:HIVE) (OTCQX:HVBTF) (FSE:HBF) (the "Company" or "HIVE") is pleased to provide an update on its fiscal year end coin inventory as it continues to HODL coins. Coin Inventory (HODL) As previously announced since the beginning of the calendar year 2021 HIVE has been a Holder of all mined Bitcoin and Ethereum coins and has been banking them in cold wallets. As at the completion of our most recently completed fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 we held over 320 Bitcoin and over 20,030 Ethereum coins. Our strategy is to continue holding coins, as we feel that it will benefit our shareholders. The dollar value of our crypto assets at fiscal year end was approximately US $60 million and cash was US $36 million.

Ethereum Ethereum has for the 12 months far outperformed bitcoin. BTC is up 815% and ETH 1,336%. We continue to be the only publicly traded crypto mining company producing and saving both BTC and ETH. We have announced our commitments to grow our Bitcoin production to 3 Exahash over the next 12 months. Based on current BTC and ETH prices our revenue would surge 300%. Supply lines and logistics COVID-19 We remind our shareholders that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact logistics and the supply of miners from Asia. This global risk is not isolated to cryptocurrency, but is also impacting the global manufacturing of cars. HIVE intends to continue utilizing cash flow to make opportunistic investments in ASIC and GPU next generation mining equipment that can provide positive gross mining margins. If all our ordered equipment arrives from Asia as planned, then our revenue based on current BTC and ETH prices could triple over the next 12 months. Option Grant

The Company announced that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of 100,000 incentive stock options to the Company's Managing Director of Sweden and 75,000 incentive stock options to consultants of the Company, which vest over 12 months. The options are exercisable into the equivalent amount of common shares of the Company at a price of C$5.03 per share until April 6, 2031.

Prior to the grants, the Company had approximately 368 million issued and outstanding common shares and 14 million stock options.

For more information and to register to HIVE's mailing list, please visit www.HIVEblockchain.com . Follow @HIVEblockchain on Twitter and subscribe to HIVE's YouTube channel . On Behalf of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. "Frank Holmes" Executive Chairman

