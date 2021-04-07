Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien

07.04.2021
Carnival PLC - Carnival Notifies Guests of Cancellations

London, April 6

Carnival Cruise Line Notifies Guests Of Cruise Cancellations

MIAMI, April 6, 2021 -- Carnival Cruise Line is notifying guests of additional cruise cancellations and the extension of its pause in all operations from U.S. ports through June 30, 2021.

Booked guests and travel advisors are being notified directly of the cancellations and the options for a future cruise credit plus onboard credit package, or a full refund. To provide flexibility for guests booked on July itineraries that remain in the schedule, Carnival is extending final payment deadlines for all July sailings to May 31, 2021, with the ability to cancel without penalty.

"We know that this is very disappointing to our guests who continue to be eager to sail, and we remain committed to working with the Administration and the CDC to find a workable solution that best serves the interest of public health. We are asking that the cruise industry be treated on par with the approach being taken with other travel and tourism sectors, as well as U.S. society at large," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. "While we have not made plans to move Carnival Cruise Line ships outside of our U.S. homeports, we may have no choice but to do so in order to resume our operations which have been on 'pause' for over a year. We appreciate the continued patience and support from our loyal guests, travel advisors and business partners as we work on a return-to-service solution."

CONTACT: Vance Gulliksen, media@carnival.com

© 2021 PR Newswire
