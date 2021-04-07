Pine Gate Renewables has announced plans to deploy 9 MW of solar and 36 MWh of storage above a commercial cranberry bog.From pv magazine USA Pine Gate Renewables plans to bring 9 MW of solar+-storage to southeastern Massachusetts, under the state's Solar Massachusetts Renewable Target (SMART) program, with a twist on traditional agrivoltaics. The projects will be built over cranberry bogs, in the first such installation known to pv magazine. The 9 MW of solar capacity and corresponding storage will be divvied across two projects in Carver, about an hour southeast of Boston. Solar Carver 1 will ...

