The approach taken at a 13.7 MW Canadian solar park redirects and concentrates otherwise discarded light onto the PV cells.From pv magazine USA Alberta Solar One - a 36,500-panel, 13.7 MW project that uses Morgan Solar's SimbaX technology - is now in full operation. Silfab Solar manufactured the panels, which use optical film to boost PV generation. The approach redirects and concentrates otherwise discarded light onto the PV cells. Morgan Solar said it is working with partners on variants that can be incorporated into buildings and mitigate the impact of single-axis tracker shading on bifacial ...

