WKN: A2QA6W ISIN: SE0014684528 Ticker-Symbol: IV6F 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.04.2021 | 08:05
Kinnevik publishes Annual & Sustainability Report for 2020

Kinnevik AB. The report will be sent by post to shareholders upon request.

If you would like to order a copy of the report, please send an e-mail with your name and address to info@kinnevik.com.

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com or contact:

Torun Litzén, Director Investor Relations
Phone +46

This information is information that Kinnevik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08.00 CET on 7 April 2021.

Kinnevik is an industry focused investment company with an entrepreneurial spirit. Our purpose is to make people's lives better by providing more and better choice. In partnership with talented founders and management teams we build challenger businesses that use disruptive technology to address material, everyday consumer needs. As active owners, we believe in delivering both shareholder and social value by building long-term sustainable businesses that contribute positively to society. We invest in Europe, with a focus on the Nordics, the US, and selectively in other markets. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

Attachment

  • Kinnevik Annual & Sustainability Report 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4520ea9e-03f8-488c-bb91-db972dc87278)

