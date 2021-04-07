OncoDNA, a theranostic and genomic company specializing in precision medicine, and myNEO, an AI-driven company revolutionizing target identification within immuno-oncology, are thrilled to announce a new collaboration that will revolutionize cancer care. The two companies agreed to consolidate their core technologies to enable the production of personalized vaccines for patients who have run out of treatment options.

With the COVID-19, the field of mRNA therapeutics has been moving faster than ever before. In oncology, personalized vaccines can help fight cancer by selectively boosting the immune system. These vaccines can teach the body to recognize and eliminate tumor-specific neoantigens.

OncoDNA and myNEO will leverage their sequencing and bioinformatics technologies to identify and select the most effective neoantigens to target in a patient. While OncoDNA will perform whole genome and whole transcriptome sequencing, myNEO will handle the advanced interpretation of the sequenced data and design the optimal vaccine construct for maximum clinical benefit.

The project promises to guide patients through a completely personalized journey. The eligible patients would receive tailor-made vaccines as well as personalized follow-up by monitoring circulating tumor DNA after inoculation. With its OncoFOLLOW liquid biopsy, OncoDNA will help monitor the patient response and the evolution of the cancer very closely using personalized next-generation sequencing method.

"OncoDNA is delighted to jump with myNEO into this ambitious project. We stand at the forefront of innovation and the challenges ahead are herculean. Together we will work towards a world where patients with a hard-to-treat disease will have the opportunity to design their personalized elixirs. It may take years before this technology becomes a reality. However, the ongoing pilot tests on patients who do not respond to any therapy are showing promising results", commented Jean-Pol Detiffe, Chief Strategy Innovation Officer and Founder of OncoDNA.

"Since day 1, myNEO's mission has been to unlock the promise of immunotherapy via deep genomic and immune profiling of tumors," described Cedric Bogaert, co-founder and CEO of myNEO. "Currently, our technology is used by biopharma partners to design the upcoming breakthrough immuno-oncology therapies. This project takes our ambition one step further in enabling OncoDNA's vast network of clinicians and patients to directly benefit from this deep genomic and immune profiling. As such, this project holds great potential to make individualized immunotherapies more accessible to patients."

