Ameritek Ventures

Ameritek Ventures FlexFridge Prototype will be Submitted to UL Certification in May 2021



07-Apr-2021



Ameritek Ventures FlexFridge Prototype will be Submitted to UL Certification in May 2021 The Company is planning to file the S-1 Registration Statement by May. LAS VEGAS, NV -- via NewMediaWire - Ameritek Ventures, Inc. (OTC: ATVK), a company focused on developing and launching innovative technology, manufacturing products for businesses and governments, announced today its FlexFridge prototype will be submitted to UL Certification in May 2021. The FlexFridge size has increased to 6 cubic feet. The software for the FlexFridge is nearly done. Ameritek Ventures, Inc. has engaged a PCAOB auditor and works with a Canadian law firm that works on both United States Registration Statement and Canadian stock exchange listing application to file an S-1 registration statement. The S-1 registration statement will make Ameritek Ventures an SEC reporting company that needs to be uplisted to OTCQB to attract broker-dealers and recommend their clients about our company. About Ameritek Ventures Ameritek Ventures is a group of companies that provides various world-class software and hardware products and services beneficial to businesses, organizations, and governments. We manufacture and innovate advanced technological developments in the medical industry, portable medical use mini-fridge. Ameritek Ventures explores augmented reality technology with Augmum, Inc. Augmum, Inc., a subsidiary of Ameritek Ventures, Inc., is a glove and glasses augmented reality technology manufacturer. Augmum creates motion-tracking robotic hands, touch-sensing gloves, and virtual-reality glasses using machine learning systems, haptic technology, and augmented technology to control its six-axis robotic arm. Safe Harbor This is the "Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" and "continue" (or the negation thereof) or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results or those implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that no forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Ameritek Ventures assumes no obligation and has no intention of updating these forward-looking statements. It has no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Ameritek Ventures. Investors are encouraged to review Ameritek Ventures' public filings on SEC.gov and otcmarkets.com, including its unaudited and audited financial statements and its OTC market filings, which contain general business information about the company's operations, results of operations, and risks associated with the company and its operations. CONTACT: For more information, please contact the following: Investor Relations https://twitter.com/AmeritekInfo investors@ameritekventures.com (312) 239-3574 https://www.ameritekventures.com/

