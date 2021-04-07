Mikkeller partners with Warner Bros. Consumer Products for Game of Thrones inspired beer

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the occasion of the acclaimed HBO series' 10th anniversary, Warner Bros. Consumer Products and Danish craft beer company Mikkeller have joined forces to celebrate the Iron Anniversary and launch a range of Game of Thrones inspired beers. The multi-year partnership will let fans all over the world celebrate one stein at a time.

Game of Thrones has aired in over 207 countries and territories and amassed millions of fans, and over its eight seasons the show has taken the throne as 'the world's largest TV series'. April 17, 2021, marks ten years since the world became acquainted with the series' unique universe, and in celebration of this milestone fans can celebrate with the launch of the beer 'Iron Anniversary IPA'. The IPA is only the first of a series of Game of Thrones beers from Mikkeller to be brewed.

"From the very beginning, collaborations have been one of the key elements in Mikkeller's universe and are one of the things we have the most fun with and love the most. We have done a lot of them, but this is without a doubt the biggest so far, and we are extremely proud and happy to get this opportunity. We are looking forward to brewing a lot of fantastic beers and sharing them with the series' dedicated fan base and other beer lovers," says Mikkel Bjergsø, Founder and Creative Director of Mikkeller.

A "HAZY" COLLABORATION

The creation of the 'Iron Anniversary IPA' has exceeded all expectations.

"The first step of the collaboration involved creating a beer label that elegantly merged Game of Thrones' unique universe with Mikkeller's more lighthearted and colorful expression. We think it has succeeded really well, and we are very pleased with the result," Mikkel Bjergsø explains.

Mikkeller's art director, Keith Shore, designed the label. Since 2010 he has designed and illustrated for Mikkeller playing a defining role in the establishment of the beer company's visual identity.

'Iron Anniversary IPA' is a New England IPA - also called NEIPA, hazy or juicy IPA due to its unfiltered appearance and significant amounts of hops that give it a fruity aroma.

This relatively new style of beer is expressive without being too extreme, and has been much hyped among microbreweries and beer enthusiasts in recent years.

WIDE REPERTOIRE

Plans are already underway to launch two more beers in 2021 with several more Mikkeller Game of Thrones inspired beers over the next few years. Mikkeller's plan is to draw inspiration from the rich Game of Thrones universe and brew a series of beers that adds to the brewery's versatile repertoire, including lagers, IPAs, spontaneously fermented beers, stouts and non-alcoholic beers. Some releases will be wide launches; with a few releases being highly limited productions using exclusive ingredients and processes. In addition to the beers, fans will also be able to purchase a range of merchandise from Mikkeller inspired by the series.

The first release 'Iron Anniversary' will be available in limited quantities from selected UK retailers as well as via the Mikkeller web shop.

Future releases from the series will be available through Mikkeller's global distribution network, including independent and premium national retailers.

