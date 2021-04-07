Digital River Expands Best-of-Breed Payment Options with TreviPay

Global e-commerce company further automates and develops consumer-like purchasing experience for B2B Buyers with TreviPay

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TreviPay , a global business-to-business payments company, today announced the launch of its payments solution with Digital River , an experienced global commerce enabler for established and fast-growing brands. The technology will allow Digital River to further automate and develop a consumer-like purchasing experience for its B2B clients to quickly scale their business on a global level.

"Digital River is always looking to add new and innovative payment methods to our Global Seller Services to help brands scale in markets across the world," said Eric Christensen, chief payments officer at Digital River. "Given TreviPay's global presence and ability to remove friction from the purchasing process, it was clear they were a natural fit to help our B2B clients drive buyer loyalty."

TreviPay brings Digital River clients a powerful competitive edge in the B2B solutions space, providing a world-class, scalable, white-labeled payment solution that offers the extension of net terms and invoicing at checkout on their e-commerce stores. With TreviPay, B2B buyers receive a streamlined, consumer-like purchasing experience, removing buyer friction typical of business buying, and cultivating buyer loyalty and repeat purchases.

"Digital River's expansive software suite and partner ecosystem demonstrate true leadership and innovation in the B2B marketplace space," said Brandon Spear, CEO at TreviPay. "Not only will TreviPay have the capability to scale alongside Digital River's continued growth, the technology will also help the company strengthen existing client relationships and nurture new ones."

About TreviPay

TreviPay is a global B2B payments company, facilitating $6 billion in transactions per year in 18 currencies for customers in more than 27 countries. We specialize in payment and credit management for B2B companies across the globe, setting the stage for the future of omni-channel B2B payments by extending terms, handling invoicing and managing collections. To learn more about TreviPay, please visit TreviPay.com.

About Digital River

With more than 25 years' experience, Digital River has mastered the ins and outs of global commerce. Established and fast-growing brands alike rely on our flexible, API-powered solutions to sell direct to their customers, whether they live around the corner or around the world. Our modular platform, global expertise, and advanced partner ecosystem lets brands focus on creating seamless buying experiences, while we work behind the scenes to manage orders and fulfillment, process payments, mitigate fraud, and handle taxes and compliance on their behalf. Brands benefit from our Global Seller Services, expertly designed to help brands accelerate global expansion, grow revenue, and protect their business from risk.

Digital River is headquartered in Minneapolis with offices across the U.S., Asia, Europe and South America. For more details, visit DigitalRiver.com .

