American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses Can a Self-Directed IRA Be Diversified Internationally?

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2021 / Investors who use a Self-Directed IRA often use it to own retirement property, much of which is held in the United States. But is it possible for Self-Directed IRAs to use nontraditional assets to diversify internationally? The latest post at American IRA delves into this topic by specifically broaching the subject of internationally owned real estate, and whether or not it can be held within a Self-Directed IRA.

The short answer is that yes, the IRS makes it possible for investors to hold a lot of different assets such as real estate, precious metals, and tax liens within an IRA. But the post also points out that just because an asset such as a piece of real estate can be held internationally does not mean that investors have suddenly found a loophole to break the rules. For many investors, owning international property can be a temptation to break the IRA rules, such as visiting the property for personal use. This would create a problem, as Self-Directed IRA investors are expected to keep their personal lives separate from the assets within the retirement account.

For many investors, international diversification is as simple as purchasing an international fund with a traditional retirement account. However, the broad variety of assets available through self-direction does introduce investors to other possibilities. The recent post at American IRA touches on these possibilities.

"This post is aimed at people who want to understand what international diversification can look like within a Self-Directed IRA," said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. "And the truth is, international diversification can be pretty simple to understand-as long as investors know the rules and follow the rules."

The post also touches on a few other topics related to the rules of the Self-Directed IRA, and how to avoid letting international diversification serve as a temptation to break them.

