

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Hydro stated that the company is exploring the potential for developing and operating hydrogen facilities to meet large internal demand as well as serving an external market. Also, the company has set out a strategic direction toward 2025 and aims to strengthen its position in low-carbon aluminium, while exploring new growth opportunities in recycling and new energy.



'Taking a developer and operator role in the hydrogen sector represents an opportunity for Hydro to reduce industrial CO2 emissions and develop a profitable and sustainable business based on hydrogen,' said Hilde Merete Aasheim, President and CEO in Hydro.



