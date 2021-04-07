DGAP-News: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Notification of Stabilization Measures and Greenshoe-Option in accordance with Art. 5 (4) (b) and (6) of Reg. (EU) No 596/2014 and Art.8 (f) and Art.6 (3) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052



07.04.2021 / 09:28

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, OR JAPAN.



Notification of the conclusion of Stabilization Measures and the exercise of the Over-Allotment Warrant in connection with the private placement and listing of shares in Ekopak NV in accordance with Art. 5 (4)(b), (5) and (6) of Reg. (EU) No 596/2014 ('MAR') of 16 April 2014 and in accordance Art.8 (f) and Art.6 (3) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016



End of the Stabilization

In connection with the private placement and listing of shares in Ekopak NV, Careelstraat 13, 8700 Tielt, Belgium (ISIN: BE0974380124; Symbol: EKOP) on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels, Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG acted as stabilization manager. During the stabilization period, which commenced on the first day of trading of the shares on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels on 1 April 2021 and was discontinued on 6 April 2021, Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG carried out no stabilization measures.



Full exercise of the Over-allotment Warrant

The warrant granted by Ekopak to the stabilization manager on behalf and for the account of the underwriters to purchase up to 473,214 additional shares in Ekopak NV at the private placement price to cover over-allotments was fully exercised on 6 April 2021.

