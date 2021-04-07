DJ Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (CRNL LN) Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Apr-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 18.5888 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4429102 CODE: CRNL LN ISIN: LU1829218582 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829218582 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRNL LN Sequence No.: 97411 EQS News ID: 1181630 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 07, 2021 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)