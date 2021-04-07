DJ Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (INFU LN) Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Apr-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 108.9979 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3606000 CODE: INFU LN ISIN: LU1390062831 =----------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1390062831 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFU LN Sequence No.: 97444 EQS News ID: 1181663 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 07, 2021 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)