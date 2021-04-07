DJ Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist (LCAN LN) Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Apr-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 06-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 73.5343 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 596243 CODE: LCAN LN ISIN: LU0496786731 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0496786731 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCAN LN Sequence No.: 97461 EQS News ID: 1181680 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

