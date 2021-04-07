DJ Lyxor USD High Yield UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor USD High Yield UCITS ETF - Dist (UHYG LN) Lyxor USD High Yield UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Apr-2021 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor USD High Yield UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 06-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 106.7765 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 363000 CODE: UHYG LN ISIN: LU1435356149 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1435356149 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UHYG LN Sequence No.: 97548 EQS News ID: 1181768 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 07, 2021 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)