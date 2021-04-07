DJ Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist (USAU LN) Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Apr-2021 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 06-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 337.9882 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2154118 CODE: USAU LN ISIN: FR0010296061 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010296061 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USAU LN Sequence No.: 97556 EQS News ID: 1181776 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

