DJ Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (US37 LN) Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Apr-2021 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 06-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 118.6055 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 236071 CODE: US37 LN ISIN: LU1407888996 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407888996 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US37 LN Sequence No.: 97553 EQS News ID: 1181773 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

