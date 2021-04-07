DJ Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (US13 LN) Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Apr-2021 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 06-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 102.2139 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1376001 CODE: US13 LN ISIN: LU1407887162 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407887162 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US13 LN Sequence No.: 97552 EQS News ID: 1181772 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 07, 2021 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)