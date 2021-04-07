DJ Lyxor BofAML USD Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor BofAML USD Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (STUB LN) Lyxor BofAML USD Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Apr-2021 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor BofAML USD Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 06-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 97.1867 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 64500 CODE: STUB LN ISIN: LU1617164055 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1617164055 Category Code: NAV TIDM: STUB LN Sequence No.: 97533 EQS News ID: 1181752 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 07, 2021 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)