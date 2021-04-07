DJ Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc (SP5L LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Apr-2021 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 233.093 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5817246 CODE: SP5L LN ISIN: LU1135865084 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1135865084 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SP5L LN Sequence No.: 97530 EQS News ID: 1181749 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 07, 2021 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)