DJ Lyxor Core Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MTIX LN) Lyxor Core Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Apr-2021 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 165.2031 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4780832 CODE: MTIX LN ISIN: LU1650491282 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1650491282 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTIX LN Sequence No.: 97508 EQS News ID: 1181727 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 07, 2021 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)