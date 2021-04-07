Anzeige
07.04.2021 | 09:52
Lyxor MSCI World Materials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor MSCI World Materials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 

Lyxor MSCI World Materials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (MATW LN) 
Lyxor MSCI World Materials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 
07-Apr-2021 / 09:20 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Materials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) 
DEALING DATE: 06-Apr-2021 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 518.2111 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 20588 
CODE: MATW LN 
ISIN: LU0533034046 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU0533034046 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      MATW LN 
Sequence No.:  97495 
EQS News ID:  1181714 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 07, 2021 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT)

