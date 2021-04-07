DJ Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (INRL LN) Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 07-Apr-2021 / 09:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 06-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 22.9407 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7071154 CODE: INRL LN ISIN: FR0010375766 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010375766 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INRL LN Sequence No.: 97483 EQS News ID: 1181702 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

