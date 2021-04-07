DJ Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (KLMG LN) Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Apr-2021 / 09:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist DEALING DATE: 06-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 9.8782 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 400000 CODE: KLMG LN ISIN: LU1563455630 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1563455630 Category Code: NAV TIDM: KLMG LN Sequence No.: 97454 EQS News ID: 1181673 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 07, 2021 03:22 ET (07:22 GMT)