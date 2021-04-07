DJ Lyxor S&P 500 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor S&P 500 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc (BNKU LN) Lyxor S&P 500 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Apr-2021 / 09:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 25.0515 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 864678 CODE: BNKU LN ISIN: LU1829221966 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829221966 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BNKU LN Sequence No.: 97398 EQS News ID: 1181617 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

