

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - South Korea's LG Electronics Inc. (LGEPF.OB, LGEJY.OB, LGEIY.OB, LGEAF.OB) reported Wednesday that its first-quarter consolidated operating income increased 39.2 percent to 1.52 trillion Korean Won from last year's 1.09 trillion won.



Sequentially, operating income surged 133.4 percent from 650.2 billion won recorded in the preceding fourth quarter.



In the first quarter, consolidated sales amounted to 18.81 trillion won, up 27.7 percent from last year's 14.73 trillion won. Sales edged up 0.1 percent from preceding fourth quarter's 18.78 trillion won.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

