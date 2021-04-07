Y Soft And RAM Peripherals Team Up To Bring YSoft BE3D eDee To UK Market

-- Cooperation Offers 2D/3D Print Management to UK Partners and Education Customers--

BRNO, Czech Republic and LONDON, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Y Soft Corporation, the leading enterprise workflow solutions provider, and RAM Peripherals today announced that RAM Peripherals will now offer the YSoft BE3D eDee solution direct to partners and education customers in the United Kingdom. Combining RAM Peripherals' extensive 3D printing experience with YSoft SAFEQ print management software for 2D/3D printing creates a powerful tandem that schools can use to introduce a simple, cost-effective, and intuitive 3D package.

RAM Peripherals 3D partners that already offer YSoft SAFEQ to their traditional 2D print customers will benefit from this collaboration by being able to leverage SAFEQ's 2D and 3D print management functionality to manage their 3D printing environment effectively and efficiently.

YSoft BE3D eDee is a safe and secure 3D printing solution designed explicitly for the education market. It includes the intuitive and easy to use eDee printer, 3D/2D YSoft SAFEQ print management software, DeeControl layering software, 3D filaments, and access to teacher tested, ISTE compliant premium lessons in YSoft BE3D Academy.

3D printing in education is a growing market. More educational institutions are adopting fleets of 3D printers to help STEAM classes illustrate complex concepts, enhance hands-on interactive learning, and drive class engagement. To help support those efforts, Y Soft worked with educators to develop YSoft BE3D Academy, an online library of 3D lesson plans, video tutorials, and ready-to-use model files.

"As 3D printing continues to evolve, RAM Peripherals is always on the lookout for new and innovative products. The YSoft BE3D eDee solution with BE3D Academy lesson plans is a great example of this," said Lingan Ram, Director at RAM Peripherals. He added, "Not only does this solution allow teachers to adapt 3D printing into their curriculum, but it is unique as it produces accurate reporting - allowing schools to monetise 3D prints, similar to how schools monetise a 2D print."

"We are excited to offer the YSoft BE3D eDee solution to RAM Peripherals' customers," commented Ben Fitzwilliams, Business Development Manager at Y Soft. He added, "We know that together with their experience in 3D printing, we can provide students and teachers greater access into the world of 3D printing."

In conjunction with this announcement, RAM Peripherals and Y Soft are hosting webinars for both partners and education customers. The partner webinar: Introduction to a new 3D solution: YSoft BE3D eDee, is scheduled for April 16, 10 AM BST.

The customer webinar: How to bring 3D into your Classroom! will walk teachers through BE3D Academy, the lesson plans, and an overview of the eDee printer. It is offered on two dates - May 12, 2 PM BST + May 26, 5 PM BST.

About RAM Peripherals

With over 30 years in business, RAM Peripherals Ltd. has evolved into a leading hardware supplier. From 3D Printing products through to Disc Duplicators and USB Duplicators, we have a wide range of products available that have been tried & tested by our engineers.

Having worked in several industries, including Education, Finance, and Banking, their goal has always been to provide excellent customer service and full technical support to all customers. For more information, please visit https://ramperipheralsltd.co.uk/

About Y Soft

Y Soft develops intelligent Digital Transformation office solutions for enterprise, SMB, and education that empower employees to be more productive and creative. Our YSoft SAFEQ workflow solutions platform in the CLOUD (native) and on-premises enable businesses to manage, optimize, and secure their print and digital workflows. Our YSoft OMNI Series, consisting of YSoft OMNI Bridge and YSoft OMNI Apps, instantly and cost-effectively connects in-market printers to the Cloud and Universal Print. Our YSoft BE3D 3D print solution is focused on the Education sector, providing exceptional ease of use and safety benefits while utilizing YSoft SAFEQ software for seamless 3D print management.

Y Soft was founded in Brno, Czech Republic, and is currently celebrating its 20th anniversary. With offices in Europe, North and Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and the Asia Pacific region, we presently support 42% of the Global Fortune 500 companies. For more information, please visit http://www.ysoft.com.

Y Soft, YSoft SAFEQ, SAFEQ, YSoft BE3D eDee, BE3D, eDee and YSoft BE3D Academy are trademarks or registered trademarks of Y Soft Corporation a.s. in the European Union and other countries. All other names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

